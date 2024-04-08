Tech CEO Who Resigned After Israel Remarks Is Returning
BACK IN THE SADDLE
The CEO of the popular technology conference company Web Summit is returning to his job, months after resigning amid controversy about his comments on Israel and Gaza. On Monday, Web Summit co-founder Paddy Cosgrave wrote on his X account that he plans to make company events smaller and more intimate. “When I stepped back last year, it was the first time I had taken time off in 15 years. It gave me time to think about Web Summit, its history, why I started it on my own from my bedroom and what I wanted it to be,” he added. According to TechCrunch, more than 70,000 people attend Web Summit’s marquee annual conference in Lisbon each year. In October, after Hamas’ attack on Israel, Cosgrave posted information critical of Israel that highlighted suffering among Palestinians. “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are,” he said at the time. He stepped down amid backlash, though he emphasized that he “unreservedly condemn[ed] Hamas’ evil, disgusting and monstrous October 7 attack.”