Scouted Gift Pick: Weber Grill Pan

WHAT IT IS

Weber Grill Pan: If there’s one thing my dad rules in the house, it’s the grill. This grill pan is perfect for anyone whose father likes to don the tongs and apron and man the BBQ. Scouted Contributor Hannah Selinger swears that it “solves one of the most annoying parts of grilling small items: using tongs to delicately turn foods.”

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

The dad whose domain is the grill. A dad who wants to get better at handling meat. A first time grill-owner.