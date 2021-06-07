Grill Seafood and Veggies With Ease With a Little Help From Weber
FOOLPROOF GRILLING
Scouting Report: This sleek-looking pan, perfect for sautéeing veggies, grilling seafood, and more, turns the average grill into an accomplished multi-tasker. It’s dishwasher safe, too.
The answer, I’ve found, to grilling mishaps is this ingenious grill pan, which allows you to simultaneously grill food and not lose it (that last part is actually really important, and anyone who has tried grilling shrimp knows what I’m talking about). This dishwasher-safe pan fits right over the grates of your grill and snaps into place easily. With its low-profile sides, it keeps food contained without steaming them. Best of all, the bottom of the pan, with its cross-hatch pattern, gives food its own “grill marks.”
Weber Grill Pan
Free Shipping | Free Returns
But it also solves one of the most annoying parts of grilling small items: using tongs to delicately turn foods. Grills are hot, and you have to stand pretty close to those grates to tend to the meticulous work, say, of flipping individual asparagus spears, many of which are no doubt destined to fall to their asparagus death in the process. With the Weber grill pan, you can scoop items together in one fell swoop, saving time, energy, and ultimately, asparagus.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.