Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be getting a ring soon—a wedding ring, given his recent engagement to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

In an Instagram post Friday, Allen revealed that he proposed to Steinfeld on Nov. 22, during the Bills' bye week.

The pair had been dating since May 2023, according to People, and appeared in public together that October during an NHL game in Buffalo.

An individual close to the couple told that outlet Friday that the two “have been head over heels from the start,” and “their families are thrilled.”

Steinfeld, an Academy Award nominee, most recently starred in the horror film Sinners, which is set to be released next year, and is currently voicing Spider-Woman for the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Allen, a first round Bills draft pick in 2018, has led the AFC East team to four straight division titles. Buffalo hosts the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night.