Culture

Wedding Bells Alert for Singer-Actress and NFL Star After Romantic Instagram

‘THRILLED’

The two first started dating last May.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen.
The Daily Beast/Getty

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be getting a ring soon—a wedding ring, given his recent engagement to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

In an Instagram post Friday, Allen revealed that he proposed to Steinfeld on Nov. 22, during the Bills' bye week.

The pair had been dating since May 2023, according to People, and appeared in public together that October during an NHL game in Buffalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

An individual close to the couple told that outlet Friday that the two “have been head over heels from the start,” and “their families are thrilled.”

Steinfeld, an Academy Award nominee, most recently starred in the horror film Sinners, which is set to be released next year, and is currently voicing Spider-Woman for the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Allen, a first round Bills draft pick in 2018, has led the AFC East team to four straight division titles. Buffalo hosts the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
worldPutin Offers Bizarre Warning to Trump: You’re ‘Not Safe’
Matt Young
worldVictoria’s Secret Model and Family Kidnapped in Brazil
Leigh Kimmins McManus
us-newsMayor Dies in Police Chase Days After Entire Force Resigns
Grace Harrington
arts-and-culture‘Wicked’ Movie Slapped With Green Skin Trigger Warning in U.K.
Lily Mae Lazarus
us-newsSerena Williams’ Husband and Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Undergoes Surgery After Cancer Scare
Leigh Kimmins McManus