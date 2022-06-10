Dazzle Everyday With Jewels From This Stunning Wedding Collection Up to 40% Off
Dripping in Diamonds
No wedding look is complete without the right jewelry. Since wedding bands will become daily accessories, finding the perfect ring is key. Thankfully Blue Nile’s wedding event has discounted classics up to 40% off. Brides and grooms alike will find comfortable and stylish wedding bands. But guests can cash in, too – stunning earrings, necklaces, and bracelets will make members of the bridal party and party goers sparkle. Simply include the code 2022NILE at checkout to enjoy the glittering savings.
Earrings can be the flawless finishing touch to a wedding ensemble. Whether these freshwater pearls are rounding out the bride's look or serving as gifts for members of the wedding party, everyone will adore these vintage-inspired drop earrings.
Freshwater Cultured Pearl and White Topaz Drop Earrings
This ring makes an ideal match to any engagement ring. The row of diamonds at the top adds just the right amount of shimmer while still being subtle enough for everyday wear. Brides will look down at this ring with a smile every time they see it.
Petite Milgrain Diamond Ring in 14k White Gold
It’s a classic for a reason. Grooms will love this simple yet elegant band that was designed with comfort in mind. Available in platinum and 14k gold – white and yellow – there’s a style for everyone.
Comfort Fit Wedding Band in 14k White Gold (3mm)
