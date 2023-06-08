‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

Months after an anonymous Twitter user accused him of sexual assault, prompting others to come forward, Wednesday star Percy Hynes White has decided to address the unverified claims, which he called “baseless” and “harmful.”

“Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online,” Hynes White wrote on Instagram. “Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.”

The 21-year-old actor plays Xavier Thorpe, a principal romantic interest for Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams on the hit Netflix series. In January, Variety reports, an anonymous Twitter user alleged that Hynes White “would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20. He assaulted me at one of those parties while I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends.”

The post has since been deleted, but as reported by Variety, other accusers emerged in response. A video also began circulating of Hynes White using a racist slur while play-acting a fight with the camera. Soon enough came a Change.org petition to have Hynes White removed from the Netflix series, which has already been renewed for a second season.

In his Instagram post, Hynes White wrote, “Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.

“The rumors are false,” the post continues. “I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims.”

Representatives for Wednesday did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

“It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people,” Hynes White’s post concludes. “I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”