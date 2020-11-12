Wednesday’s Dire Coronavirus Stats: 1,893 Americans Dead, 65,000 in Hospitals, 144,000 New Cases

Read it at CNN
Ahead of the election, President Donald Trump insisted everyone would forget about the coronavirus pandemic as soon as it couldn’t be used by the media to tarnish his leadership. Obviously, he was very wrong. Wednesday saw the United States record a devastating trio of COVID-19 statistics—1,893 Americans died, 65,000 were in hospitals with the virus, and 144,000 new cases were recorded. That’s the highest daily death figure since early May, the highest number of hospitalizations ever, and the highest ever new-cases figure. These figures all come from Johns Hopkins University, the world’s leading authority on tracking the pandemic. It was the ninth day in a row that the U.S. has recorded over 100,000 daily infections.