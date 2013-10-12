Weed Boat Takes Wrong Turn

CHEAT SHEET
Nude beaches are the best, it has been decided. Not only are naked people everywhere, but there’s a chance a boat of marijuana could appear! At least that’s what happened in Santa Cruz last week. A boat transporting thousands of pounds of marijuana from Mexico crashed into a nude beach in California. The cargo, which the police deemed less-than stellar, was quickly unloaded by the crew before they fled the scene. “This is lower grade marijuana than we see in Santa Cruz,” a sheriff’s deputy said.