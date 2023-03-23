Radio Producer Trots Out Mila Kunis Defense to Explain Slur

Read it at The Boston Globe
A sports radio personality is under fire for using an ethnic slur in reference to ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kines, who is half-Asian. Participants in WEEI’s Greg Hill Show were discussing their favorite “nips”—or single serve bottles of alcohol—when executive producer Chris Curtis interjected, “Oh, I’d probably go Mina Kimes,” The Boston Globe reported. Not exactly acquitting himself, Curtis later claimed through a station spokesperson that he meant to say “Mila Kunis.” Kimes then changed her Twitter profile pic to a photo of Kunis while ESPN called Curtis’ comment “hateful” and “extremely offensive.”