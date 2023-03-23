CHEAT SHEET
    Sports Radio Producer Suspended for Mina Kimes/Mila Kunis Jab

    Mila Kunis and Mina Kimes.

    Sports radio producer Chris Curtis apologized on air Thursday for what was either a racist crack about ESPN analyst Mina Kimes or a sexist swipe at actress Mila Kunis. Opening WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Curtis also revealed he has been suspended. He got slammed Wednesday for inserting himself into a discussion about the show participants’ favorite “nips,” or single serve bottles of booze. He could have said Jack Daniels or Stoli, but instead said “Mina Kimes,” who is half-Asian. After an uproar, Curtis claimed he meant Mila Kunis, which as he noted Thursday, “was not really that funny… sophomoric and sexist.” Well, at least he got that part straight.

