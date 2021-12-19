Following a COVID outbreak among their cast, Saturday Night Live staged a makeshift show this week featuring a mix of sketches recorded earlier in the week with host Paul Rudd and all-time classics. It began with Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson inducting Rudd into the illustrious Five-Timers Club—one started by Hanks, the first five-time SNL host.

After an odd mix of new and very old Christmas-themed sketches, former head writer Fey and current one Michael Che sat down in chairs on stage for a stripped-down version of “Weekend Update” in front of a crowd of Hanks, Thompson, and Rudd (they shot it without a live audience thanks to the COVID scare).

“Time magazine has made Elon Musk Person of the Year. You can read more about it on your phone while your Tesla is self-driving you into a lake,” joked Fey.

Then, Che took aim at Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade texting Trump during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, begging him to say something—anything—to get his rabid supporters (who he’d incited) to stop trying to overrun democracy.

“It was revealed that on January 6, three Fox News hosts all texted Mark Meadows to urge him to get Trump to call off his supporters,” said Che. “And you know you’ve gone too far when Fox News is like, ‘Somebody better calm these white people down!’”

Overall, Fey and Che made the best of it under the surreal circumstances—and seemed to be in good spirits.