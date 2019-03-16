Fall Asleep With a Soft, Comfy Weighted Blanket for 16% Off

Falling asleep with a weighted blanket is like falling asleep while being hugged. If you're been wanting to add one to your nap-time ritual, you can get this 12lb one from Puro Down for $96.99 (a 16% discount). The blanket is filled with non-toxic, hypoallergenic glass beads to give you a deep, all-over feeling of pressure that may help reduce stress and anxiety. DPT (deep pressure touch) is a type of therapy that uses pressure to help alleviate anxiety, and this Puro Down Weighted Blanket keeps that pressure on top of you, even as you dream.
Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.