WeightWatchers Bets on So-Called Miracle Obesity Drug Ozempic in New Deal: Report
WWTF
It’s likely you’ve heard of Ozempic, this season’s hot new weight-loss drug that, according to a recent article in New York magazine, has “all the gays at CAA… shitting their brains out” and slimming down to size zeros. As in the case of every so-called miracle drug that gains mainstream traction, it’s still the skeptics versus the evangelists, but at least one big company has just decided to throw its weight behind the medicine: WeightWatchers. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the leading weight management company is buying a telehealth subscription service called Sequence, which allows doctors to prescribe both Ozempic and its sister drug, Wegovy. WeightWatchers will market Sequence to its more than four million members, the company’s chief executive told the Journal. “There’s real excitement for the health outcomes of these medications,” Sima Sistani added. Apart from the side effects (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation among them) and the fact that patients tend to gain all the weight back as soon as they stop taking Ozempic, the recent flurry of interest around the medication has generated concerns over a shortage for people with type 2 diabetes.