1

WeightWatchers Files for Bankruptcy as Weight-Loss Drugs Surge

SLIM PICKINGS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.07.25 8:20AM EDT 
Sign at Weight Watchers business in a strip mall.
patty_c/Getty Images

WeightWatchers is filing for bankruptcy after 62 years since the launch of its revolutionary dieting program. The company announced it had entered Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday to “eliminate $1.15 billion in debt.” The bankruptcy filing comes as the business has failed to keep pace with weight loss drugs such as Ozempic. It also saw the departure of Oprah Winfrey from the company’s board after almost a decade in 2024. The bankruptcy process will see WeightWatchers, now known as WW International, shed most of its debt and become a publicly traded company around 40 days later. Business as usual will continue for members in the meantime. “The decisive actions we’re taking today, with the overwhelming support of our lenders and noteholders, will give us the flexibility to accelerate innovation, reinvest in our members, and lead with authority in a rapidly evolving weight management landscape,” CEO Tara Comonte said in a press release accompanying the announcement. WeightWatchers still had around 3.3 million subscribers as of the end of 2024, but had seen its share price collapse following a failed turnaround plan by previous CEO Sima Sistani. WW shares are now traded as penny stocks—a severe downgrade from 2018, when shares traded at over $100.

Read it at https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/06/business/weight-watchers-bankruptcy

2
WATCH: Florida Surgeon General Catches Fainting Lawmaker at DeSantis Event
STEPPING IN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.07.25 6:26AM EDT 

Florida’s top doctor saved the day Tuesday after a lawmaker fainted while giving a speech at a press conference led by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Republican state Sen. Ileana Garcia was at the podium talking about a statewide ban on water fluoridation when she became visibly unwell. “Governor, forgive me, I’ve got to sit down, because I am not feeling well,” she said before beginning to fall. Waiting in the wings, however, was Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, 46, who caught her before she hit the ground. Ladapo eased her into a chair while other lawmakers, including DeSantis, tended to her. Surprisingly, Garcia got up and finished her speech minutes later. “Are you kidding, this was my moment? I could not,” she said, as the crowd laughed and applauded her. “Nerve-racking, but this was my moment. And I so appreciate your grace, Governor DeSantis.” Miami Dade Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez was impressed by Garcia’s commitment to the cause, urging more applause as she left the stage. “Absolutely nothing is going to stop that woman from fighting for the people of Florida,” he said.

3
Trump Teases Mysterious ‘Earth-Shattering’ Announcement Coming in Days
WHAT COULD IT BE?
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 05.07.25 3:57AM EDT 
Published 05.06.25 10:04PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 6, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 6, 2025. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Donald Trump hinted at a “truly earth-shattering” announcement set to be made in the next few days ahead of the president’s visit to the Middle East. Trump, 78, teased the “development” during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “We’re going to have a very, very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets,” Trump said. “And I won’t tell you on what … and it’s very positive. It is really, really positive. It’ll be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject, very important subject. So you’ll all be here.” Carney responded to Trump that he was on “the edge of my seat” after the comments. When quizzed on the announcement later Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony for special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump added the announcement was “not about trade” and that “it is going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for our country.” Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates next week.

4
MAGA Cafe Owner Blames ‘Snowflakes’ After Second Shop Shutters
DEJA BREW
Published 05.06.25 6:46PM EDT 
A photo illustration of a MAGA hat with an Australia patch, and cup of coffee.
A photo illustration of a MAGA hat with an Australia patch, and cup of coffee. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

A MAGA cafe owner has closed his business after only six weeks of opening, claiming “snowflakes” screwed him over. It’s not the first time it’s happened to Mark Da Costa, who previously opened a “Donald Trump safe zone” bistro in Sydney, Australia in 2020 and served pancakes with a “side of racism.” The restaurant, Hale and Hearty, fell apart when he called somebody a homophobic slur and the internet took him down. At the time, he blamed the “left-wing fake vegan community” for the closure and told critics, “go f--- yourself.” When he opened his new venture, Bueno Eatery, in Sydney’s inner west in March, he thought he’d have a fresh start and “move on” from his complicated past. But when he announced the closure less than two months later, Da Costa posed in a Trump shirt, flipping off the camera. “We closed,” he said. “St. Peter’s was the wrong area to open a business like ours,” and then took a disgusting aim at the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, who is a previous contestant from Australian Idol, added he would be “releasing a song” about the closure.

Read it at New York Post

5
Meghan Shares Stunning Pic of Archie for 6th Birthday
ALL GROWN UP
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.06.25 3:56PM EDT 
Meghan Markle with baby Archie and Prince Harry
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Meghan Markle shared a rare photo of Prince Archie to mark his sixth birthday on Tuesday, showing him watching the sun set over the ocean—likely from the Sussexes’ Montecito, California mansion. “Our son. Our sun,” Meghan captioned her Instagram post. “Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?” Prince Harry missed Archie’s birthday, having traveled to Las Vegas to launch a new youth leadership initiative, according to The US Sun. He previously missed his son’s fourth birthday in 2023 while attending the coronation of his dad, King Charles III. Although Harry and Meghan have mostly kept their children out of the spotlight, the Duchess of Sussex has recently shared more glimpses into her family life. Last week, she posted photos of Archie and his three-year-old sister, Princess Lilibet, holding colorful roses. “Sunday kind of love… with my little loves,” she wrote. She shared a picture on Sunday of Harry walking through what appeared to be their garden, Lilibet on his shoulders and Archie by his side.

Read it at The US Sun

6
Baby Name Rejected for Being Too ‘Offensive’
SORRY, BABY!
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.06.25 4:43PM EDT 
Published 05.06.25 4:04PM EDT 
Newborn baby yawning
Purple Collar Pet Photography/Getty Images

Expectant parents in New Zealand may have to change plans after the government released a list of 40 new banned baby names. The Registrar-General’s office, which approves each New Zealand baby’s name before their birth certificate can be registered, declines names it deems offensive or otherwise problematic, and releases its list of rejected names each year. A few of this year’s names, like Indica and Sativa, are banned given they are also strains of marijuana. However, the common girls’ name Fanny was also rejected for the second year in a row because it is sometimes used as a slang term to describe female genitalia. Fanny wasn’t the only surprising ban: names like Rogue and Caesar were also on the chopping block without clear justification. Also on the list were a slew of names referencing royalty or clergy, including King, Duke, Bishop, Princess, and Prince. Don’t try to get clever, either: Prynce, Pryncess, and other spelling variations won’t fly.

Read it at news.com.au

7
FAA Admits Two Planes Clipped Wings at San Francisco Airport
MORE DELAYS
William Vaillancourt
Published 05.06.25 9:53PM EDT 
United Airlines
Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Two United Airlines planes at the San Francisco International Airport clipped wings before their scheduled departure, the Federal Aviation Administration announced. The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday “in an area where air traffic controllers do not communicate with flight crews,” the FAA said in a statement, CNN reported. United Flight 863 was backing out of the gate when its right wing clipped the left wing of United Flight 877. The former plane was destined for Sydney, Australia, while the latter had been headed to Hong Kong. A spokesperson for the airline said no injuries occurred, and everyone “deplaned normally.” They added: “We are working with our customers to rebook them on other flights.” A similar wing-clipping incident occurred April 10 between two American Airlines planes on the taxiway of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Seven members of Congress were in one of the planes, which was heading to New York. No injuries occurred. The FAA, under President Donald Trump, has cut its workforce, which has led to concern about the potential for negative ramifications for air safety. In February, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy defended firing “fewer than 400 employees” who he said were classified as probationary.

Read it at CNN

8
Alex Murdaugh’s Sole Surviving Son Marries Longtime Girlfriend
FROM TRIAL TO AISLE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.06.25 5:34PM EDT 
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens to prosecutor John Meadors give his closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder.
Joshua Boucher/Getty Images

Buster Murdaugh, the only surviving son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, has married his longtime girlfriend Brooklynn White. TMZ reported that Buster and White tied the knot during a ceremony in South Carolina on Saturday. In June 2021, White was with Buster when his father Alex—then a prominent attorney—called to tell him that his mother Maggie, 52, and brother Paul, 22, had been shot dead at the hunting lodge owned by the Murdaugh family. A year later, Alex was indicted for the murders. At Alex’s trial in 2023, Buster took the stand in his father’s defense, testifying that after the call, he and White immediately got into the car and drove approximately 200 miles from her home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to the Murdaugh estate in Colleton County. “He was heartbroken,” Buster recalled his father’s reaction when he arrived that night, People reported. “I walked in the door and saw him, gave him a hug. He was destroyed.” Alex was eventually found guilty of murdering Maggie and Paul, and received two consecutive life sentences. Nevertheless, Buster later told FOX Nation that he believes his father is innocent and that he worries a killer is still on the loose.

Read it at TMZ

9
Trump Team Wants CBS to Pay For His MAGA Kennedy Center
PAY FOR MY FANTASY
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 05.06.25 5:07PM EDT 
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty

President and full-time Kennedy Center chairman Donald Trump has spoken about his quest to remake the historic Washington, D.C. venue in his own image. His team now wants his $20 billion lawsuit with CBS to pay for it, according to The Atlantic. Trump allies have been plotting ways to raise money for the venue, including hosting a fundraiser next month before a performance of Les Miserables. One of those ways, according to The Atlantic, is to direct funds from a potential settlement with CBS’ parent company Paramount Global to the Kennedy Center. Trump sued CBS for $20 billion for allegedly illegally editing a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris to make her look better. CBS has denied the charge, but its parent company has entered settlement talks with Trump’s team to try and secure approval for its pending merger with Skydance. CBS declined The Atlantic’s request for comment. Dozens of stars have canceled Kennedy Center performances over his takeover, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and comedian Issa Rae.

Read it at The Atlantic

10
Stephen A. Smith Lands Acting Role in Hit TV Series
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION!
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.06.25 5:13PM EDT 
Published 05.06.25 4:54PM EDT 
Stephen A. Smith
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith is ready for his close-up. The longtime ESPN commentator, who made his acting debut on a 2016 episode of General Hospital, will appear in this Thursday’s episode of Law & Order. But don’t get too excited: you may not see very much of him. Smith will appear as a “tough-love sports agent” who is “found stabbed to death.” Smith, 57, told People he’s a huge fan of the show—specifically seasons 3 through 21–and that guest starring was beyond his “wildest dreams.” Although he initially wanted to appear as a lawyer, Smith said that with the NBA playoffs approaching, he couldn’t commit to the “multitude of days” it would take to play one. But there’s no hard feelings: he says the experience still “means the world” to a super-fan like him. In fact, Smith said of his scene: “I thought I stepped it up, and I thought that that’s the best I’ve been yet.”

Read it at People

