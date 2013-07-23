Weiner Not Commenting On Alleged Sex Chats

CHEAT SHEET
There's no way he went back to this after Weinergate, right? Nightlife gossip site The Dirty has posted unverified images of sexual Facebook messages Anthony Weiner allegedly exchanged with a woman last summer. The screenshots haven’t been confirmed and aren’t dated, and the tipster is anonymous, so all this should be taken with copious heaps of salt, but BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith asked Weiner’s spokeswoman about the messages and has yet to receive a comment. The screenshots are of sexual messages on Facebook and another social network called Formspring, on which Weiner allegedly used the pseudonym Carlos Danger.