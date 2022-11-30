Weinstein Trial Descends Into Fight Over Cast of ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel
PUSH BACK
A woman listed as performing in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights returned to the stand Wednesday in the sex-crimes trial against rapist Harvey Weinstein to reiterate her allegations he assaulted her in 2003. The only rebuttal witness for the prosecution in the ongoing L.A. case against Weinstein, the woman, identified as Ashley M., talked jurors through copies of residual checks and 22 pages of call sheets she said confirmed her participation in the movie for three weeks. The evidence was offered after JoAnn Jansen, the choreographer from the 2004 film produced by Weinstein, testified that she did not know who Ashley M. was, disputing the woman was a principal dancer in the project. The call sheets, however, appeared to show that Ashley M was not only a participant in the film—but that she had regular rehearsals with Jansen herself. Prosecutors have noted that Ashely M.’s testimony is not a part of Weinstein’s criminal charges, but was intended to showcase his pattern of predatory behavior.