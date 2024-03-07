Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday touted his amicable interactions with celebrities with problematic—and in some cases illegal—records.

On comedian Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, Kennedy was questioned about his meetings with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on whose private jet he traveled twice.

He prefaced his answer by talking about how, as a New York resident, he would “run into everybody.”

“I mean, I knew Harvey Weinstein. I knew Roger Ailes. I knew—OJ Simpson came to my house. Bill Cosby came to my house,” he said, listing off a convicted sex offender and rapist, an alleged sexual abuser, a convicted armed robber and kidnapper, and another alleged sexual abuser.

Schulz, sensing the trend, jumped in: “You also knew good people, right?”

“I did know a lot of them,” Kennedy continued. “But you don’t know these people are swamp creatures until all this stuff comes out.”

Kennedy then described how he was introduced to Epstein’s plane in 1993 by his then-wife, Mary Richardson, who knew Ghislaine Maxwell. “We were going to Palm Beach to visit my mother over Easter, and she said that Ghislaine had offered her a flight, so we went on the flight,” he added. Richardson died in 2012.

Kennedy, a rampant COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, is running for president as an independent after first announcing his bid as a Democrat. Having already qualified to be on the general election ballot in Utah, Kennedy’s campaign said Tuesday it also has enough signatures for Nevada’s ballot. A Super PAC supporting him, American Values 2024, also said the signature threshold has been reached in Arizona and Georgia—two more battleground states.

Last month, the Democratic National Committee accused Kennedy’s campaign of illegally coordinating with the Super PAC. Both entities denied the allegations.