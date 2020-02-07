Weinstein Once Admitted to Being Confused by the Concept of Consent, Says Report
Harvey Weinstein apologized to one of his alleged victims in the 1990s and admitted to her that he sometimes struggled to understand the concept of consent, according to legal notes reported by The New York Times. The notes, written down by a lawyer in 1998, were reportedly made when Weinstein was trying to arrange a settlement with two former Miramax assistants, Rowena Chiu and Zelda Perkins, to bring an end to allegations that he had assaulted Chiu. “I truly apologize for the pain I’ve caused you,” he is noted as telling them. “Things confusing for me too. You may not believe that. Sometimes don’t know when it’s consensual. Trying to learn. Maybe I don’t recognize my power in these situations.” Weinstein’s legal team denied he’d ever said that, but Chiu and Perkins said they remember the incident clearly. “Harvey said 22 years ago he did not know when things were consensual,” Perkins told the newspaper, with Chiu adding: “We looked at each other and said, ‘Did you hear what he said?’”