Weinstein Reaches Tentative $25 Million Deal With His Alleged Victims
Harvey Weinstein has reached a tentative $25 million settlement with his alleged victims, which would resolve dozens of lawsuits accusing the disgraced movie mogul of sexual misconduct. The proposed settlement—which caps two years of negotiations involving lawyers for Weinstein’s alleged victims, former board members of his bankrupt film company, creditors, insurers, and the New York Attorney General’s office—has been met with dissent among roughly 30 actresses and former Weinstein Company employees who would receive money in the payout. Two of the plaintiffs and alleged victims, Alexandra Canosa and Wedil David, have dropped out of the deal and are determined to fight it, their lawyers said. Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, who represent David, said in a statement that that they “reject the notion that this was the best settlement,” adding that it is “shameful that $12 million of the settlement is going to the lawyers for the directors who we alleged enabled” Weinstein.
The settlement, which requires a formal court approval and sign off by all parties involved, would not require Weinstein to admit any guilt and it would be paid by the insurance company representing his bankrupt former studio, according to lawyers. Weinstein, who maintains his innocence on charges of raping a woman in 2013 and forcing a sex act on another woman in 2006, is set to stand trial on Jan. 6 in New York City.