Weinstein Gets Floor to Himself, Special Food, Security at Rikers: TMZ
Convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has a whole floor to himself at Rikers Island correctional facility and is getting special treatment with around the clock medical and security assistance, TMZ reported Sunday. Weinstein, who was found guilty by a Manhattan jury of a first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape, was taken to Bellevue Hospital shortly after his conviction to undergo a heart procedure. After 10 days, he was transferred to Rikers’ North Infirmary Command, where he is being kept on the sixth floor until his sentencing hearing on March 11. The disgraced movie producer is being fed healthy meals and is able to request special snacks, such as junk food. He also gets one hour of recreation time per day and library access, TMZ reported. Weinstein is reportedly being protected in a floor that fits 30 beds—all of which are vacant—and is taken to a cell at night with two other inmates.