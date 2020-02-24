Weinstein Lawyer: Movie Mogul Asked ‘How Can This Happen in America?’ After Guilty Verdict
Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney Arthur Aidala said on Monday that the disgraced mogul repeatedly insisted he was “innocent” after he was convicted of criminal sex act and third-degree rape at his watershed #MeToo trial. “How can this happen in America?” Weinstein also asked, according to his attorney. Aidala added that Weinstein’s legal team will waste no time in filing “a very professional appeal” of his convictions. The lawyer claimed that “appellate problems” in the case will help to repeal the jury’s verdict.
“We will have a very professional appeal done by the best and the brightest in the business,” Aidala reportedly said outside the Manhattan courtroom, adding that “the evidence here was just not that strong.” At least 80 women have accused the former producer of sexual misconduct; he has consistently denied all allegations.