Weinstein Seeks Dismissal of Ashley Judd’s Harassment Lawsuit

Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is attempting to get actress Ashley Judd’s lawsuit against him tossed out, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Judd is suing the former Miramax head for “defamation, sexual harassment, interference with prospective economic interference, and unfair competition.” She claims that after rebuffing his sexual advances about 20 years ago, Weinstein allegedly told a Lord of the Rings director that she was a “nightmare” to work with, which resulted in her not getting a role in the hit trilogy. Weinstein’s lawyer claims Judd has waited too long to sue, and that his alleged sexual advances did not fit “squarely in the legal definition of sexual harassment.” The court filing also claims that the alleged harassment Judd suffered wasn’t “severe or pervasive.” Judd will have a chance to respond to Weinstein’s claims, and the judge will decide if the case can move forward.
