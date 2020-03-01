Weinstein ‘Stir Crazy,’ ‘Very Low’ at Bellevue Hospital: Spokesman
Harvey Weinstein has been confined in a Bellevue Hospital unit in New York for prisoners following his sexual assault and rape conviction, which his spokesperson said is “scaring him.” Juda Engelmayer told Reuters that he met with the disgraced Hollywood producer—who still faces sexual assault charges in Los Angeles—on Friday at the hospital. “He doesn’t like being left alone,” Engelmayer said. “When no one’s there, he said he’s just staring at the four walls. He can go stir crazy just staring at the emptiness,” adding, “I think he’s melancholy. He’s very, very low right now.” Weinstein’s defense lawyer Arthur Aidala previously said that the mogul was “in pretty good spirits” on Tuesday. Weinstein was found guilty of a first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape last Monday and was taken to the hospital for “high blood pressure,” his attorney Donna Rotunno told The Daily Beast.