Weinstein Victims Applauded by Courtroom Crowd as Virtual Life Sentence Handed Down to Former Mogul

Moments after convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, six of the women who testified they were sexually assaulted by the movie mogul embraced in tears in the front row of the Manhattan courtroom. As the group, which also included actress Rosie Perez, who also testified, walked outside of the courthouse for the last time, dozens of the public were waiting outside with claps and cheers. “Justice!” one yelled as the group walked, each women smiling and several had tears in their eyes. Jessica Mann, who spoke in court against Weinstein before he was sentenced, was visibly crying and she was escorted to the elevator. Back in the courtroom, officials handcuffed Weinstein to his wheelchair and rolled him out of the room.