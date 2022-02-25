The Craziest Sh*t We Found on Amazon This Month

You can buy almost anything on Amazon these days, from paper towels, luxury skincare serums, groceries, and everything in between. But aside from all of the everyday items that Amazon has to offer, the mega e-tailer is a treasure trove of unique, hard-to-find, International, and downright bizarre products that you probably wouldn't be able to buy anywhere else on the web (or IRL, for that matter.) Because we're always scouring Amazon to help you find the best deals, gifts, and items, we decided to round up a list of the weird Amazon products we've encountered just this month alone.

We all know that Amazon is the go-to when it comes to finding the best gag gifts and funny white elephants picks (i.e. Trump toilet paper or fake feces), but these out-of-the-box finds are truly next-level. Some of these oddities are curiously compelling—even low-key genius—while others are just inexplicably crazy AF. Others are so gimmicky that they're worthy of your attention simply because of the LOL factor, but, at the very least, all of these strange Amazon discoveries will make you do a double—even triple—take.

Plus, there's truly something everyone, whether it be a fart spray that has apparently made a number of shoppers literally vomit or a surprisingly useful toilet nightlight to make midnight trips to the restroom less of a danger (yes, I have since purchased one and yes, it is a game-changer!). However novel these weird Amazon products may be, they certainly left us intrigued. Scroll through below to check out the craziest Amazon finds we’ve stumbled upon recently.

A Waterproof 17 Pocket Shower Curtain Liner This "weird" Amazon find is going to be filed under the strange but genius folder. It may not be a necessity, but it is a life upgrade for those of us workaholics who find it hard to spend even just a few minutes away from our inboxes or new moms who want to keep an eye on their baby monitors. Of course, you can also watch your favorite shows or YouTube videos while you wait for your conditioner to work its magic. Buy at Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Putin Shrimp Magnet This topical find somehow has amassed almost 100 reviews and earned an almost perfect five-star rating. We're not exactly sure why this item is so popular at the moment, but for just over $5, why not find out for yourself? As one reviewer put it, "Why would you not want this masterpiece?" Buy at Amazon $ 6 Free Shipping | Free Returns

This "Anxiety-Reducing" Butt Pillow Touted as the "most bootyful pillow for all kinds of sleepers," this butt-shaped pillow is decidedly unconventional, but plenty of Amazon reviewers seem to think it's worth the $120. One reviewer who called the butt pillow their "quarantine companion said: "This product [is] a wonderfully washable, fabulously dress-able, squishable spankable companion that has become my favorite thing to play within the last couple months!" Buy at Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wet Farts Extra Strong Fart Spray Um, I really don't know what to say about this extra strength fart spray. I guess it's like a whoopie cushion on steroids? Either way, the odor "ass" elixir has a pretty decent rating backed by plenty of interesting reviews. "Made my girlfriend puke. Perfect," one reviewer wrote. Wow. Just, wow. Another pleased shopper said: "We got this for our 7 year old for his birthday knowing he would torture his big brothers and have fun. I don’t know what we were thinking. Now WE are also losing years off of our lives by inhaling this foul stench. This stuff is SO good at its job that we have officially hidden his present so we can air out our house." After combing through several pages of reviews, I counted several shoppers who claimed the spray was truly vomit-inducing, so purchase at your risk. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Chunance Rechargable Toiler Night Light Okay, so here's a prime example of a weird Amazon find that I never knew I needed. Think about how many times you've stumbled into your bathroom in the middle of the night only to knock over several things and almost fall on your face before finally making it to the toilet to pee. Well, problem solved. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

A Sequined Pillow Case Bearing Nic Cage's Portrait Okay, I do consider myself a big Nicolas Cage fan, but do I want his portrait on my pillows(oh, and blue sequins)? Probably not. Apparently, though, there are plenty of people who do want the eccentric actor integrated into their home decor scheme. "Got this for my best friend (in gold) and my brother-in-law (in red) for Christmas. The mixed looks of awe and horror when they opened their gifts was the greatest Christmas gift I could have gotten," one reviewer wrote. Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lester's Fixins Outrageous Wild Crazy Unique Flavor Soda Pop Well, I'm officially equal parts intrigued and disgusted by these unusual soda flavors. Ranch dressing and bacon? That's gonna be a hard pass for me. Peanut and jelly and pumpkin pie though? I might be interested. "I bought these for my nephew after reading reviews and about the product. I figured they would taste interesting and definitely disgusting and boy did they deliver! I was told my sister almost vomited by just SMELLING the corn flavored one :) which caused my niece and nephew to have uproarious laughter," one satisfied reviewer said. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

This "Fly Killing Machine" This low-key scary fly-killing salt gun is actually kind of amazing. While the realistic design is kind of off-putting, the 3k+ review and near-perfect rating have convinced me that I may actually need this in my life. "Fly killing machine. I’ll never use a fly swagger again. However, not so great for wasps. It just pisses them off. Lol," one reviewer writes. "Oh yeah this thing is no joke. It deletes mosquitoes. Blows spiders apart. Blasts earwigs into another dimension. Lights up flies like the DC cops did to the protestors. I needed something to make myself feel better after this week and now I feel empowered," another happy customer said. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

YOUTHINK Urine Dectection Black Light Flash Light This mini UV Black Light Flash Light is actually pretty brilliant, but I foresee this tool causing great distress if used for "hotel inspections" as the title suggests. The little flashlight can also detect urine/fluid stains and bed bugs too. However, the majority of shoppers use this to detect pet urine. Pretty impressive, right? "This light produces the evidence for a guilty verdict.....now I just have to figure out which of the two did it....LOL. Use it once a week or so just to keep everyone honest and to keep odors under control," said one Amazon reviewer. Buy at Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Poop Like a Champion Cereal This high-fiber cereal has nothing to hide. There are plenty of fiber-rich cereals to help improve "digestion" and promote "regularity," but this cereal shamelessly lays it all out on the table. Plus, it apparently works as promised according to reviews, and comes in a variety of different flavors. "Suffered with severe constipation and on very expensive medication to help get things going. A friend told me about this cereal and now she's my hero!!! I have this every morning and mix it with corn or rice cereal and berries, almond milk and a glass of water. It's delicious and it works, if you know what I mean! Haven't missed a day since. Many wonderful thanks for this cereal!!!!!" one happy Amazon customer says. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

