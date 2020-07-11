Wells Fargo Bans TikTok From Employees’ Company Phones Over Privacy and Security Concerns

Read it at The Information
Wells Fargo has prohibited employees from downloading the Chinese short-form video app TikTok to their company phones over security and privacy concerns, The Information reports. “We have identified a small number of Wells Fargo employees with corporate-owned devices who had installed the TikTok application on their device. Due to concerns about TikTok’s privacy and security controls and practices, and because corporate-owned devices should be used for company business only, we have directed those employees to remove the app from their devices,” a spokesman told the outlet.
Amazon seemed to make a similar move Friday, emailing all employees to notify them that they were disallowed from using TikTok on their corporate devices, but the ecommerce giant backtracked late in the day and said the email had been sent “in error.”