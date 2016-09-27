Wells Fargo CEO to Forfeit $41 Million

CHEAT SHEET
Wells Fargo said it plans on taking $41 million in compensation from Chairman and Chief Executive John Stumpf due to the banking giant’s sales-tactic scandal. It is the first time that a major U.S. financial institution made its top executive give back earnings since the 2008 financial crisis. Former community banking head Carrie Tolstedt and Stumpf will both forgo their salaries as the investigation continues. The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Thursday pertaining to the company’s actions.