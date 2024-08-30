Wells Fargo Employee Found Dead in Cubicle Four Days After Clocking In
DYSTOPIAN
An Arizona-based Wells Fargo employee was found dead in her cubicle four days after she last checked in to work, police said. Tempe Police told NBC affiliate KPNX that Denise Prudhomme, 60, scanned in to work at the bank’s Tempe office at 7 a.m. on Aug. 16 and was found unresponsive on Aug. 20, at which point officers were called. A cause of death was not announced. Employees at the office told KPNX that Prudhomme’s cubicle was on the third floor in an area away from where most staff work. One employee said several people on site detected a foul odor but assumed it was a plumbing issue. Most employees at the office work remotely, the sources told KPNX, adding that the building has 24-hour security and Prudhomme should have been found sooner. “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time,” Wells Fargo said in a statement. “We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce.”