Banking Exec Busted for Peeing on Elderly Woman on Flight

Read it at The New York Times
A banking executive has been arrested for allegedly urinating on an elderly woman on a flight. The New York Times reports that Shankar Mishra, a vice president of a Wells Fargo subsidiary, appeared to be drunk when the incident happened in business class of the Air India flight on Nov. 27. The victim demanded Mishra be arrested at the time, but instead he was brought before her to beg for forgiveness. It’s unclear why it took so long for the airline to file a complaint with police. Mishra, who was recently fired, was picked up Saturday.