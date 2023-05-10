78-Year-Old Man to Conspiracists: No, I Am Not ‘Meghan Markle in Disguise’
‘I LOOK THIS WAY ALL THE TIME’
A 78-year-old Welsh composer whose shaggy hair, thick mustache, and glasses sparked viral conspiracy theories that he was actually “Meghan Markle in disguise” at King Charles’ coronation is setting the record straight. “I look this way all the time,” Sir Karl Jenkins said in a TikTok video this week, noting that he was in attendance at the ceremony because his music was performed there. “I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation … I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise,” he said, adding that someone else had claimed he was at the coronation “to steal the crown jewels.” But his distinctive look isn’t part of a disguise, he said, and there’s “nothing sinister” about it. He said he’s sported his mustache since he was 18, when “it was very trendy.”