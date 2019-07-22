CHEAT SHEET
Wendy Davis Announces Campaign for Congress, Will Challenge U.S. Rep. Chip Roy
Former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis, who made national headlines in 2013 when she spent 11 hours filibustering an omnibus anti-abortion bill, has announced her candidacy for Congress. She will vie for the Democratic nomination in Central Texas’ 21st District and then, if successful, battle Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, from Austin. Davis’s campaign released a biographical announcement video on Monday. “I’m running for Congress because people’s voices are still being silenced,” she said. “I’m running for our children and grandchildren, so they can live and love and fight for change themselves.” Davis has not run for elected office since she lost the Texas gubernatorial election to Republican Greg Abbott in 2014 by over 20 percentage points.