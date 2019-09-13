CHEAT SHEET
D.C. Man Sentenced to Three Decades in Prison for Fatally Stabbing Jogger Wendy Martinez
The man who fatally stabbed a jogger in a random attack in Washington, D.C., last year was sentenced Friday to three decades in prison, a judge ruled. Anthony Marquell Crawford, 23, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Wendy Martinez.
“I want to apologize to my family for my poor decisions,” Crawford said Friday in D.C. Superior Court. “I want to apologize to the Martinez family for my poor decisions.”
Martinez, who was recently engaged and worked for a tech company, was stabbed seven times on Sept. 18, 2018, during her jog through Logan Circle. After Crawford fatally stabbed her with a kitchen knife from a local grocery store, Martinez staggered into a nearby Chinese restaurant, where patrons tried to help her.