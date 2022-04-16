CHEAT SHEET
Veteran NBC Washington Reporter Dies at 65 of Brain Cancer
Wendy Rieger, a long-time NBC4 Washington reporter, died on Saturday at the age of 65 after battling brain cancer, according to the station. Rieger, who co-anchored at the local NBC station for more than three decades, died on Saturday at a hospice facility in Montgomery County. She was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, almost a year ago. In December, Rieger announced her retirement to focus on her health. “We lost our smart, vibrant, wonderful Wendy Rieger today,” NBC4 said in a Twitter statement. “She had so many passions and lived life sharing them with everyone she could.”