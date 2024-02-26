Wendy Williams’ Colleagues ‘Didn’t Know’ How Ill She Was, Show DJ Says
‘SHE NEEDS HELP’
The Wendy Williams Show’s longtime DJ said Wendy Williams’ colleagues had no idea how ill she was, and that he believed her guardianship played a role in the confusion. In an interview with TMZ, DJ Boof said that although the show’s crew members knew there was “something was up with her,” they didn’t know how bad it was. Williams has aphasia and dementia, which gradually impair communication and language skills, a diagnosis she finally announced last week. “It’s sad to see something like that happen to her,” Boof said. “She needs help.” He added that he thought Williams’ unique legal guardianship may have prevented her colleagues from knowing what was truly happening to her. Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is a shadowy figure who was only recently unmasked by the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which covers the talk show host’s mental health struggles. Morrissey had unsuccessfully filed to stop the series from airing. In it, an already-declining Williams accuses Morrissey of stealing money from her.