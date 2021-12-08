Wendy Williams Extends Talk Show Hiatus Over Health Issues
NOT DOIN’ GREAT
Wendy Williams won’t be returning to her hot seat any time soon. Page Six reports that Williams, who has been temporarily replaced by a series of guest hosts throughout Season 13 of her Wendy Williams Show, will extend her hiatus through at least January as she continues treatment for her health issues. There is no word on whether she will continue to host through the remainder of the show’s season, particularly when there hasn’t been word on its renewal. “Even if she did come back, she’d be a lame duck because her show isn’t renewed beyond this season,” a source told the outlet. Williams was last spotted in public leaving a Miami treatment center last week, where she said she was “doing fabulous” and planned to provide “much more Wendy stuff” soon.