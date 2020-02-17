Wendy Williams Faces Backlash After Making Joke About Fatal Fall of Hollywood Sex Therapist

Read it at The Wendy Show
Wendy Williams faced new backlash Monday after making a tasteless crack on her show about the death of Amie Harwick, a model-turned-sex therapist who was once engaged to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey. The LAPD says Harwick died in a fall from a third-floor balcony during an attack by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. On her show, Williams referenced the crime and then said, “Come on down!”—Carey’s signature phrase in the game show—while tilting her head to the floor as though she was watching someone fall. Williams’ viewers expressed their shock and disgust on social media: