Wendy Williams Finally Breaks Silence on Health Battle
‘NEED FOR COMPASSION’
Wendy Williams spoke out about her recent health diagnoses Friday, just a day before Lifetime is set to air part one of a documentary about where the media personality has been since the cancellation of her infamous talk show in 2022. “I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD),” Willliams released in a statement through her team. “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.” Williams’ team revealed on Thursday that the star had been diagnosed in 2023 with the same health conditions that have affected Bruce Willis, adding that the conditions have “already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”