Wendy Williams Gets Second Dementia Diagnosis After ‘Significant’ Tests

1
Political Hopeful Skewers Senator’s ‘We’re All Going to Die’ Remarks
NOT DEAD YET
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 12:17PM EDT 
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks as Sen. Steven Daines (R-MT) listens during a news briefing after a weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on July 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. Senate GOPs held a weekly policy luncheon to discuss Republican agenda.
Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Iowa Representative and Paralympic gold medalist Josh Turek launched his candidacy for senate on Tuesday using Senator Joni Ernst’s notorious “we’re all going to die” statement against her. Turek’s announcement touched on his identity as “an underdog,” overcoming multiple surgeries since childhood for spina bifida before becoming a Paralympic basketball champion. “It was a Senator from Iowa that made sure that the doors were open for kids like me,” the ad said. “Now the senator from Iowa is just closing doors. Taking away healthcare, making it harder for parents to feed their kids. All just to give tax breaks to billionaires. And her explanation? ‘Well, we’re all going to die.’” Ernst made the callous statement during a town hall meeting in May where she was speaking about Medicaid cuts and was interrupted by someone yelling out that “people will die.” Ernst, who has faced backlash since making the comment, doubled-down on her comment with a sarcastic apology made on her social media. In a press release, Turek said Ernst “went to Washington and forgot about fighting for us... I’m running for Senate to stick up for Iowans, not billionaires.”

Read it at The New Republic

2
Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Insists He’s 32—Emotionally
STILL OLDER THAN HIS GIRLFRIENDS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.13.25 12:06PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 12:02PM EDT 
Leonardo DiCaprio
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio will turn 51 in November, but he insists that he feels as young as he was when he acted in The Departed in 2006. The actor, who is notorious for dating women half his age, sat down for an interview with director Paul Thomas Anderson, 55, for Esquire. “I’m going to ask you a question, and you’re going to answer as quickly as you can. If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” Anderson asked DiCaprio. “Thirty-two,” DiCaprio shot back. “Your age is fifty, but your emotional maturity is thirty-two. How does that feel?” Anderson joked. DiCaprio told Anderson that aging has made him want to “just be more honest” and “not waste” his time. “It’s almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you,” he told Anderson. Well, DiCaprio is certainly not wasting any time with the ladies; the Titanic actor has reportedly dated 19 women, all of whom were models and actresses between the ages of 18 and 27. His current girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, hasn’t outgrown DiCaprio yet.

Read it at Esquire

3
Iconic Wrestling Coach Known for ‘Seinfeld’ Episode Dies at 85
LEAVING THE RING
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 11:45AM EDT 
Al Bevilacqua
Al Bevilacqua Park Avenue Grill/ Facebook

Al Bevilacqua, the legendary wrestling coach famously name-dropped in a Seinfeld scene, has died at 85. The beloved Long Island athlete got his 15 minutes of fame when Jerry Seinfeld referenced his former teacher in an episode of the show. Bevilacqua taught driver’s ed to Seinfeld and clearly made an impression—the actor mentioned Bevilacqua in a 1994 episode of his show called “The Race.” In the scene, Seinfeld’s character prepares for a re-do of a high school run and calls in “Mr. Bevilacqua” to officiate the rematch. Even though Bevilacqua never really watched the “show about nothing,” his family said, he said Seinfeld was a “nice kid.” Bevilacqua’s son Christopher told the New York Post that his father “thought of himself first as an educator who was teaching kids and youth on the subject of life,” and his “humanity” shined through in everything he did. Bevilacqua coached at his town’s high school for 15 years since the early 1960s and later at Hofstra University in the late 1970s. He was inducted to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with its highest honor, the Order of Merit, in 2012. Along with Seinfeld, the Long Island icon also taught Born on the Fourth of July author Ron Kovic, who wrote about him in his book, and he was a beloved friend of actor Alec Baldwin and his family.

Read it at New York Post

4
Family Begs for Help as Iconic Group’s Singer Goes Missing
‘TRYING TO STAY HOPEFUL’
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 10:53AM EDT 
Sandra Hall was last seen boarding an uptown 2 train in Brooklyn on Friday.
Hall Family/CBS News

The daughter of an 80-year-old former singer for The Platters is begging for help to find her mother, who vanished in Brooklyn on Friday. Sandra Hall, who performed with the legendary vocal group in the 1960s, was last seen around 4 p.m. near Atlantic Terminal after visiting the mall with her caretaker. Hall, who has dementia, became separated at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center subway station. According to her daughter, Kahtia DaSilva, Hall slipped through a turnstile and boarded an uptown 2 train before her caretaker could react. “She just hopped on, and by the time my niece… was able to get her bearings, the train had already gone,” DaSilva said. Hall has not been seen since. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a pink shirt, and white sneakers. “We don’t know where she’s been sleeping, what she’s been eating,” DaSilva said. “I’m very concerned.” DaSilva is clinging to hope her mother may be in a hospital or shelter. “A lot of things are running through my mind right now. I am trying to stay hopeful.”

Read it at CBS News

5
Analysis Shows Wealthy Americans Are Propping Up the Economy
POOR GET POORER
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 12:21PM EDT 
Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. economy is being propped up by the spending habits of the wealthy while low and middle-income are recording rising debt levels that could be further impacted by President Donald Trump’s economic plans. Analysis from the Boston Fed on credit card data found that people earning $120,000 and up have been continuing to spend healthily since 2021 and 2022, whereas those earning under $39,000 and middle-income earners have since seen more sluggish spending over the past three years, reported Axios. At the same time, credit card balances for low and middle-income groups are now higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the complete opposite for the wealthy, whose debt remains below 2019 levels, meaning they have more available cash. “That’s potentially a force propelling their relatively strong spending today,” Dhiren Patki, a senior economist at the Boston Fed who co-authored the debt analysis, told Axios. Economists have warned that it may be extremely difficult for low and middle-income workers to get out of the credit card debt cycle, especially as the fallout from cuts in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” and sweeping tariff plans could hit lower earners the hardest.

Read it at Axios

6
Mutated ‘Frankenbunnies’ Spotted With Tentacles Sprouting From Their Faces
DAY OF THE JACKALOPE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 12:47PM EDT 
Shope papilloma virus
Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, Eastern Cottontail rabbit, Sylvilagus floridanus, Rabbit with the papilloma virus (CRPV), or Shope papilloma virus, which is a type I virus under the Baltimore scheme, possessing a non segmented dsDNA genome. It infects rabbits, causing keratinous carcinomas, typically on or near the animals head. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty

A disturbing virus that causes wild cottontail rabbits in Colorado to sprout black, tentacle-like growths on their faces has sparked shock and alarm among locals. The infected rabbits, dubbed “Frankenbunnies,” have been spotted multiple times across Fort Collins in recent weeks, sparking comparisons to the fungal monsters seen in the hit HBO zombie series The Last of Us. One person described the creature as having a “scabbiesh-looking growth over their face,” while resident Susan Mansfield said she saw a rabbit with what looked like “black quills or black toothpicks sticking out all around his or her mouth,” telling KUSA, “I thought he would die off during the winter, but he didn’t. He came back a second year, and it grew.” Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed the condition is caused by the cottontail rabbit papilloma virus, also known as Shope papilloma virus. While the virus poses no threat to humans or pets, officials warn against approaching or touching the rabbits and have advised household pets to stay away from the creatures. Transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks, the virus causes red lesions that later swell into black, keratinized tumors. In rare cases, these growths can develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a severe form of skin cancer. Though most infected rabbits survive, the tumors can hinder their ability to eat, leading to starvation.

Read it at New York Post

7
Study Warns AI Damaged Doctors’ Ability to Detect Cancer
ALARMING
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 12:17PM EDT 
Health care robots are on display at the Robot Mall, world's first embodied intelligent robot 4S store, on August 6, 2025 in Beijing, China. A robot-themed restaurant and the world's first humanoid smart robot 4S store will officially open on Aug 8 in Beijing E-Town, an economic and technological development area in the southeast of the capital, coinciding with the launch of the 2025 World Robot Conference.
Beijing Youth Daily/Cui Jun/Beijing Youth Daily/VCG via Getty Images

A new study warned that using artificial intelligence to detect cancer actually made doctors worse at their jobs. Researchers wrote in a paper published in the Lancet journal Wednesday that doctors’ ability to detect cancer dropped by 20 percent after implementing an AI tool to help them with diagnostics for three months. Four endoscopy centers in Poland were surveyed to compare detection success rates before and after AI usage. The study looked at 19 highly-skilled doctors in a randomized trial involving over 2,000 colonoscopies. After three months, the doctors’ ability to detect cancer on their own dropped significantly, which researchers speculated was due to overreliance on the tool. The study explained that doctors’ dependence on it was “leading to clinicians becoming less motivated, less focused, and less responsible when making cognitive decisions without AI assistance.” According to University of Oslo researcher Yuichi Mori, who was involved in the study, the debilitating effects from relying on AI will “probably be higher” as AI evolves. The unintended consequence may also be more pronounced in less-skilled individuals, according to consultant gastroenterologist Omer Ahmad. This is not the first time a study has revealed the detrimental consequences of using AI. A 2025 study from MIT revealed that using OpenAI’s ChatGPT to write papers led to a decline in cognitive activity.

Read it at Bloomberg

8

Wendy Williams Gets Second Dementia Diagnosis After ‘Significant’ Tests

EXTENDED STAY
Jada Washington 

Intern

Updated 08.13.25 11:53AM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 11:52AM EDT 
TV personality Wendy Williams attends Wendy Digital Event at Atlanta Tech Village Rooftop on August 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
TV personality Wendy Williams attends Wendy Digital Event at Atlanta Tech Village Rooftop on August 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Wendy Williams will remain under guardianship for the foreseeable future due to updated medical exams. According to People, sources relayed information that Williams, 61, has been rediagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (a group of brain diseases that affect areas associated with language, behavior, and personality) and aphasia (a disorder affecting one’s communication), after her initial diagnosis with the two neurological disorders in 2023. The results come after People obtained legal documentation elucidating the “significant number of tests and scans (including brain imaging)” completed to arrive at that conclusion. However, People notes that the conditions themselves were not explicitly listed in the paperwork. Sabrina Morrissey, Williams’s controversial guardian, reportedly requested a three-month extension of the court-ordered arrangement, through November 5, 2025, via counsel. Initially, the former talk show host was placed under a financial guardianship after claims she was an “incapacitated person” from Wells Fargo in 2022. Williams and her family have since spoken out against the guardianship to rally public support, appearing on programs including The View, The Breakfast Club, and TMZ, which produced a film about her circumstances, TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy. Snowballing from this, the #FreeWendy movement continues to gain momentum online, with fans organizing petitions and social campaigns urging her release.

Read it at PEOPLE

9
Americans’ Alcohol Drinking Plummets to All-Time Low
MAKE AMERICA SOBER AGAIN
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 08.13.25 12:11PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 12:06PM EDT 
Beer decline illustration
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Fewer Americans are boozing it up than at any other point in almost 90 years. Analytics firm Gallup, which has been surveying U.S. drinking habits since 1939, say its latest study shows only 54 percent of respondents reported consuming any alcoholic beverages at all. The trend appears to be driven by a record-high 58 percent of people who believe even moderate drinking damages their health, compared to 28 percent back in 2015, with many of them being young adults. Speaking about the new findings, Gallup’s director of social research, Lydia Saad, said changes to public health advice over time may well be the reason older Americans are proving slower to catch up in abandoning the bottle. “Older folks may be a little more hardened in terms of the whiplash that they get with recommendations,” Saad told CBS. “Whereas, for young folks, this is the environment that they’ve grown up in. In many cases, it would be the first thing young adults would have heard as they were coming into adulthood.”

Gallup poll
Roughly 46% of Americans now say they drink no alcohol at all. GALLUP
Read it at CBS News

10
Taylor Swift Jokes About Her ‘Male Sports Fans’ on Travis Kelce’s Podcast
DON’T BLAME ME!
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 08.13.25 11:03AM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 10:40AM EDT 
Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs.
Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hitmaker and all-round pop culture phenomenon Taylor Swift remains Fearless in the face of backlash from her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s fans about her taking up screen time when the NFL tight-end plays. “I think we all know that if there’s one more thing that male sports fans wanna see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me,” the pop superstar quipped in a teased clip from her upcoming appearance on Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. He hosts the show with his brother Jason Kelce, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans of Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have increasingly expressed frustration with Swift’s appearance at games since the pair started dating more than two years ago. “Here for the football. Forced to have Taylor Swift,” as one user once put it on X, with others blaming her for a kind of ‘Yoko Ono’ effect when the team underperforms.

Read it at TMZ

