Wendy Williams’ son was evicted from his $2 million Miami apartment after failing to pay rent since February amid his mother’s mental health struggles. Kevin Hunter Jr. was hit with a lawsuit demanding $70,000 in unpaid rent, which the 22-year-old said he hadn’t been able to pay while courts control his mother’s finances. A February court ruling put Williams, a former TV host, under a guardian due to concerns over her wellbeing. Hunter Jr. said he took time off school to care for her amid struggles that led to her leaving her talk show in 2021. “Everything happened very quickly and unexpectedly and I had no idea things would end up like this,” he said in a court filing.