Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19

Wendy Williams won’t be gracing the purple chair again just yet. The talk show host and TV personality has tested positive for a “breakthrough case” of COVID-19, according to an announcement on her Instagram. Williams canceled all public appearances last week to undergo “further evaluations” for “some ongoing health issues.” The announcement did not elaborate on those issues, but the star has been open in the past about her struggles with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder, and lymphedema, a swelling condition. Williams is now in quarantine. The thirteenth season of her show was slated to begin on Sept. 20; to comply with union and COVID protocols, it has now been pushed back to Oct. 4.