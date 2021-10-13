Wendy Williams Won’t Return for Her Show’s Premiere
‘SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS’
The Wendy Williams Show might have to shorten its name. The titular host won’t be returning for the talk show’s 13th season, including the Oct. 18 premiere, until she’s in better health, with producers citing “serious complications” from her Graves’ disease and ongoing thyroid problems. The producers said in a statement Tuesday that she was “making progress,” but “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis… It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” They did not specify a return date but promised an “exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels” to take Williams’ place. Williams previously pushed back the show’s return date after struggling with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation last month.