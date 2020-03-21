We're All Gamers Now, Thanks to Coronavirus

Jeffrey Walker hasn’t played “The Legend of Zelda” since middle school. Video games stress him out. “I don’t like to lose,” Walker, who is 30 and works for a freight forwarding company in Atlanta, told The Daily Beast.

Things changed once he started working from home and social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus last week. “At this point, I’m having anxiety about the world ending,” Walker said. “So I might as well play some video games.”

He joins the record number of Americans revving up their Nintendo Switches, XBoxs, or Discord chats in an effort to combat boredom and quiet their ever-growing fears of dread.