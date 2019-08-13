We’re Falling Into a Whirlpool of Paranoia

When the Greatest Generation returned from Europe and the leadership torch was passed to them, most Americans still revered the president, trusted Walter Cronkite, and (as Merle Haggard might say) respected the college dean.

Today—for lots of reasons—that’s no longer true. We have lost faith in nearly all societal institutions, a fact that is having grave consequences for our democracy.

If you’re looking for proof, look no further than the way that the news Jeffrey Epstein had hanged himself in prison played out—with the rush to conspiracy theories.