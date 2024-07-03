We’re One Fall Away From the End of Democracy: Time for Chairforce One

On top of his debate debacle, the last thing President Joe Biden needs is another big fall.

Famously challenging to a number of recent presidents are the 18-feet of steps up to the cabin of Air Force One—so we propose a solution that many octogenarians now already embrace at home: the stair lift.

Biden wouldn’t be the first to make adjustments to the president’s plane. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose portrait Biden hung in the Oval Office, had an elevator installed on the plane that served as a proto-Air Force One.

We talked with some stair lift experts, none of whom wanted to attach their full names to our proposal, to see what the president’s options were.

John is a salesman for Ameriglide, a lift installer, and gave a flat-out “not possible... Are you serious?”

Yes, John, we might be saving democracy here.

Tracy, working for Life Way Mobility, was more open to the possibility: “When you think it, anything is possible,” she chuckled, though she added there might be complexity with the gliding track and the retractable plane door.

Jennifer, from 101Mobility, agreed, the folding door might be a headache and create some “stability” issues.

Stability issues are what we are trying to solve here!