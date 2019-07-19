CHEAT SHEET
Republican State Lawmaker: ‘Owning Slaves Doesn't Make You Racist’
If you were writing a list of things that are and are not racist, slavery should probably be pretty close to the top of the ‘are’ section. But not for a Republican state lawmaker from New Hampshire, who claimed in a Facebook post that owning slaves was based on economics, not racism. Rep. Werner Horn has deleted his offensive Facebook post, but has repeated his opinion in multiple interviews since. Horn was responding to a post from state House member Dan Hynes, who asked: “If Trump is the most racist president in American history, what does that say about all of the other presidents who owned slaves?” Horn replied: “Wait, owning slaves doesn’t make you racist ... owning slaves wasn’t a decision predicated on race but on economics. It’s a business decision.” He later told the Huffington Post: “[Slave owners] weren’t enslaving black people because they were black. They were bringing in these folks because they were available.”