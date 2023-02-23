Orlando Reporter Breaks Down During Segment on Colleague’s Shooting Death
HEARTBREAKING
A Florida reporter broke down in a heartbreaking live shot Wednesday night from Orlando Regional Medical Center, where victims were being treated after a chaotic shooting in a Florida neighborhood. Another local television journalist and a 9-year-old girl were fatally shot, while the girl’s mother and another journalist were left fighting for their lives at the hospital. Covering the scene live, Weekend WESH2 Anchor Luana Munoz stumbled as she began her coverage, taking a big breath and holding her hand to her chest as she apologized and held back tears. “This is really difficult to cover,” she emphasized, revealing she had just hugged one of the victim’s fiancees. “Um, it is very emotional here, I’m not even going to turn the camera,” she says, still holding back tears. “There are people here who knew that reporter, his fiancee and I were just embracing, but I will say this, it is nice to see all the media, we come together in solidarity in this moment. This is every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare,” she says, tearing up. “We go home at night, afraid that something like this will occur, and that is what happened here.” She said family members and the fiancee of the news reporter who was killed were present and were “incredibly distraught tonight.” She ends: “I’m going to send it back to you guys so I can collect myself and get it together.”