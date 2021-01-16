Virginia Man Faked Inaugural Credentials, Drove to D.C. With Loaded Gun and 500 Rounds: Cops

Read it at CNN
Washington, D.C. police arrested a Virginia man late Friday as he allegedly attempted to pass through a police checkpoint with forged inaugural credentials, a loaded gun, and 500 rounds of ammunition. Wesley Allen Beeler of Fort Royal, Virginia told police he had a loaded Glock in the center console of his pickup truck as he tried to pass through a downtown checkpoint. After officers detained him, they recovered 509 rounds of ammunition from the vehicle. Beeler was arrested on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition. The capital has beefed up security in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.