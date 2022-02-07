Virginia Man Guilty of Murdering Adopted Daughter Home on College Break

Read it at The Virginian-Pilot
A Virginia man accused of killing his adopted daughter while she was home on a college break was convicted of first-degree murder on Monday. Angelica “A.J.” Hadsell died of “homicidal violence” and “acute heroin poisoning, according to an autopsy, and was buried behind an abandoned house. GPS data showed her father’s van traveled to the burial site soon after AJ went missing in 2015. Hadsell was accused of giving the heroin to the 18-year-old, who was not a drug user, but that charge was dropped by the judge mid-trial for lack of evidence.