Man Carrying Glock, Body Armor, and Meth Wanted to ‘Wipe Out’ Hispanics, Jews: Cops
ALARMING
A man was arrested in Northern California after police found him with two assault rifles, body armor, and a manifesto “saying he wanted to wipe out the Black, Hispanic, and Jewish populations,” according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. A local business owner called the cops just after midnight last Friday when he spotted Wesley Charles Martines “peering into cars at a dealer lot and looking inside a storage shed,” according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. Officers arrived believing the call concerned a robbery in process, but when they searched Martines’ white Ford F-250 truck, they found a Glock, a loaded handgun magazine, two assault rifles, meth, heroin, body armor, the materials for a pipe bomb, and the genocidal manifesto, the DA said. Martines also allegedly carried custom bullets engraved with the words “cop killer.”