West African Countries to Niger Coup Leaders: Back Down or Face Military Action
A group of West African nations imposed sanctions and threatened to use military force if the leaders of a coup in Niger failed to reinstate toppled President Mohammed Bazoum within a week. Ahead of an emergency summit in Nigeria of the 15 member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), where the ultimatum was issued, a spokesperson for Niger’s junta reminded ECOWAS “of our firm determination to defend our homeland.” Also on Sunday, the junta’s supporters attacked the French embassy in Niger’s capital, Niamey. Police fired tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowds, who also set fire to French flags. France ruled Niger as a colonial power until the country gained independence in 1960.